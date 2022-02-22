SHREVEPORT, La. — Eating disorders can affect even the most high-profile people. Princess Diana, Elton John, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and many others have publicly spoken about their struggles with them.
A week is set aside this fall to bring attention to eating disorders. National Eating Disorder Awareness Week is Nov. 21-25.
Eating disorders are a group of conditions characterized by abnormal eating habits that can cause serious health consequences. The most common are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and avoidant restrictive food intake disorder. The conditions typically involve starving the body, either through vomiting food that has been eaten or not eating at all, or eating a huge, abnormal amount of food in a short period of time.
Dr. Jennifer Seidenberg, a pediatrician who specializes in the treatment of eating disorders, says eating disorders often begin in the adolescent years but can occur at any age.
While a large portion of patients are female, is this a girls’ disease?
“Absolutely not. I have I've taken care of many male patients. And what's concerning about young boys and men is that they don't often want to come for treatment or care. So they actually, in my experience, they've been sicker when they have come in for care, because they get missed, or they just don't don't want to disclose their disorder,” Seidenberg said. “And less than half of patients with anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder will actually present for care at all.”
Seidenberg says these disorders are very hard to overcome without treatment. Getting help is crucial because eating disorders are psychological conditions that can have fatal medical consequences.
“Of all the psychiatric disorders, eating disorders have the highest mortality rate. So, more people die of eating disorders than other psychiatric disorders. As you can imagine, if someone's starving themselves, there's a lot of consequences to your body from that,” explained Seidenberg. “Your heart rate slows down, your metabolism slows down, you shut off your reproductive system. So, there's a lot of medical consequences. For anorexia, most of the mortality comes from cardiac consequences.”
Seidenberg says suicide rates are high in these patients, as well. So, if you suspect that you or someone you know has an eating disorder, it is important to seek medical attention.