Lifeshare's mobile blood unit

SHREVEPORT, La. - As plans are being made to celebrate Easter with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give on Good Friday.

LifeShare is providing a special “thank you” to those who donate on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. On Good Friday all LifeShare donors will receive a LifeShare t-shirt, and a voucher valued at $15 towards the purchase of a turkey or ham.

These vouchers may be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertsons, and Rouses. They are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned, or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 value.

“Holidays and three-day weekends are a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Since Easter is a time for family and friends to gather together, we hope these vouchers will remind families to give the gift of

life this Easter,” says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives Friday, April 15, 2022. To make an appointment visit: www.lifeshare.org/give.

Walmart - Shreve City Mobile Drive 1.78 Miles 04/16/2022

8:30 am - 11:30 am Schedule

Sportspectrum Mobile Drive 2.66 Miles 04/22/2022

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Schedule

Alloy Piping Products Mobile Drive 3.20 Miles 04/22/2022

9:00 am - 12:00 pm Schedule

Waterview Court Mobile Drive 3.34 Miles 04/15/2022

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Schedule

Paragon Press Mobile Drive 3.63 Miles 04/18/2022

10:00 am - 1:30 pm Schedule

Miller Tubular Services LLC Mobile Drive 3.75 Miles 04/22/2022

1:30 pm - 4:30 pm Schedule

Bearing Service & Supply Mobile Drive 3.86 Miles 04/18/2022

2:15 pm - 5:30 pm Schedule

Bossier City Donor Center 3.87 Miles Multiple Dates Schedule

Walmart - Bert Kouns Mobile Drive 4.02 Miles 04/15/2022

11:00 am - 6:00 pm Schedule

Holmes Auto Family Mobile Drive 4.37 Miles 04/19/2022

12:30 pm - 4:00 pm Schedule

