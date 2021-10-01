ATLANTA - Many women are relieved or excited to be finished with breast cancer treatment, but it can also be a time of concern about the cancer coming back, or feeling lost without seeing their cancer care team as often.
For some women with advanced breast cancer, the cancer may never go away completely. These women may continue to get treatments such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, or other treatments to help keep the breast cancer under control and to help relieve symptoms from it.
Even after completing breast cancer treatment, your doctors will want to watch you closely. It’s very important to go to all of your follow-up appointments. During these visits, your doctors will ask if you are having any problems, and will probably examine you.
Lab tests and imaging tests aren't typically needed after treatment for most early stage breast cancers, but they might be done in some women to look for signs of cancer or treatment side effects.
Almost any cancer treatment can have side effects. Some might only last for a few days or weeks, but others might last a long time. Some side effects might not even show up until years after you have finished treatment. It's important to visit your doctor to ask questions and talk about any changes or problems you notice or concerns you have.
