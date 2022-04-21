SHREVEPORT, La. — Organ donation comes in two different forms. Most often, transplanted organs come from donors who have died. These are called cadaver organs.
But some organs can be transplanted from living donors. Kidneys are the most commonly donated from living donors. Others include portions of the lung, pancreas, intestine and liver.
With the liver, a portion of the liver is taken from a healthy person and placed into someone whose liver no longer works. The donor’s liver grows back to normal size in a couple of months. And the transplanted liver portion also grows, restoring normal liver function in the recipient.
These types of living donor liver transplants are more common in the pediatric population.
“Generally speaking, we would use a piece of a liver for pediatric patients. Mom or dad would give a lateral segment of the liver to transplant for a child,” said Dr. Gazi Zibari, Willis-Knighton’s John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center director.
Zibari says even in cadaveric donations, a liver can be split between two recipients.
“We could actually split the liver. Give a segment to a child, the other bigger piece we could give to the adult,” Zibari said. “But whenever you split the liver, there is always a little higher risk of complications that might be associated with it.”
Zibari says there are many advantages to having a living donor. There is no need to put an organ on ice, because normally the donor and recipient are in adjacent operating rooms. So, time and travel are not factors. And rejection is less of a risk.
“If it came from a family member, the risk is pretty darn good that your body will accept that organ as your own,” he said.
April is National Donate Life Month, and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) is asking everyone to wear blue and green on Friday to share the importance of organ donations, and to celebrate the heroes who have given others the selfless gift of life.
-----
Learn more about organ, tissue and eye donation and register today at DonateLife.net.