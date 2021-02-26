Baton Rouge, La. – African Americans are affected by type 2 diabetes at higher rates than other residents, which is why Well-Ahead Louisiana has launched Now’s the Time, a campaign to raise awareness about prediabetes and that type 2 diabetes can be prevented.
By visiting nowsthetimeLA.com, residents can take a short quiz to learn their risk level for developing prediabetes, as well as how to find local diabetes prevention programs in their community.
The Now’s the Time campaign has begun in Acadiana and northwest Louisiana, with paid advertisements and a grassroots outreach effort to reach African Americans in these communities.
“We want to raise awareness about prediabetes among African American adults because they are disproportionately affected by type 2 diabetes in Louisiana,” said Melissa Martin, director of Well-Ahead Louisiana. “Having prediabetes does not mean you will automatically have diabetes; there are steps you can take to prevent that from happening, which is why this message is so important.”
There are nearly 1.3 million Louisiana residents with prediabetes, and many are unaware they have it. With prediabetes, blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes raises a person’s risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
Louisiana Representative Dustin Miller said he got involved in the awareness campaign because he has seen the impacts of diabetes in his community.
“Our friends and neighbors living with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those who do not have diabetes,” said Miller. “This is a quality of life issue for our state. Living with diabetes can negatively impact how someone lives and how they are able to care for their family, and it’s up to us to make the necessary changes.”
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic, or long-lasting, health condition that affects how a person’s body turns food into energy. There is currently no cure for diabetes, but making healthy lifestyle choices like eating nutritious foods and being active can help to prevent diabetes. Additionally, taking medicine as needed, getting diabetes self-management education and support, and keeping health care appointments are ways to reduce the impact of diabetes on a person’s life.
Type 2 diabetes symptoms are often not noticeable, so treatment programs regularly recommend that citizens have their blood sugar tested to learn their risk.
Well-Ahead Louisiana is the chronic disease prevention and healthcare access arm of the state Department of Health. Well-Ahead connects communities to tools and resources that help improve the health of Louisiana’s residents where they live, work, learn, play and pray. For more information, visit www.wellaheadla.com.