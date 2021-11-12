SHREVEPORT, La. — There is a new procedure that can help people with central sleep apnea ditch the CPAP machine. And a local doctor performed the first of these surgeries in Louisiana this week.
Dr. Paari Dominic is an associate professor of cardiology at LSU Health Shreveport and director of electrophysiology at Ochsner LSU Health. He performed the first phrenic nerve stimulation procedure in Louisiana and the second in the ArkLaTex.
Also known as diaphragmatic pacing, a surgically implanted device stimulates the diaphragm to contract rhythmically, improving breathing function. Basically, when a patient goes to sleep, the device does the work of the brain.
“So, instead of the signals coming from the brain into the phrenic nerve to initiate that breath, the phrenic nerve stimulator will create a breath by stimulating the phrenic nerve so many times a minute, like 14 to 20 times a minute, when they are falling asleep,” said Dominic. “So, they don't have to remember — the brain doesn't have to produce those signals— the phrenic nerve stimulator will take care of it, just like how we use pacemakers to pace the heart. We use the pacemaker to pace the phrenic nerve to initiate breaths.”
The procedure is done through a catheter, rather than an open surgery.
“It's a very simple procedure where we put in one lead that goes from the right shoulder to a vein. All this is done through a catheter. The only portion that we incise is just the skin and subcutaneous tissue on the right shoulder to put this the pacemaker underneath the skin. Other than that, everything is done through the catheter,” Dominic explained. “We put a catheter to reach the left cardio phrenic vein, which is actually a vein that runs on the outside of the heart.”
The device is set for specific sleep hours. During those hours, it will look for signs that the patient has gone to sleep before activating.
“When the patient hits the supine posture within the sleep hours, it will wait for 15 minutes to see if the patient has any activity. Are they moving their limbs, or are they moving their head? So, when they are still for 15 minutes, the device knows that the patient has gone to sleep, and will start pacing. And if they wake up and go to the bathroom, it will stop pacing for that short period of time,” said Dominic. “They come back to bed, 15 minutes it will wait, and then start pacing again until they wake up in the morning.”
It only works for people with central sleep apnea, rather than obstructive sleep apnea. But for those who are candidates, Dominic said the recovery time is minimal.