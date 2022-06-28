Two of Louisiana's three abortion clinics said they resumed procedures Tuesday, a day after a Louisiana judge halted implementation of the state's trigger law that outlawed nearly all abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned. A third is open and planning to resume abortions and counseling Thursday.
The Shreveport clinic was seeing patients on Tuesday and has more scheduled for later in the week. The clinic administrator, Kathaleen Pittman, is a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Monday that led Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso to issue a temporary injunction that stopped the state's abortion ban from taking effect.
The Baton Rouge clinic was seeing patients Tuesday who were previously scheduled, said Amy Irvin, the spokesperson for both the New Orleans and Baton Rouge clinics, which have the same owner.
The New Orleans clinic will resume seeing patients on Thursday, prioritizing 65 patients whose Saturday appointments were canceled when Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday. The clinic is also taking new appointments.
Read more from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.