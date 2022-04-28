SHREVEPORT, La. — Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition marked by nerve damage in the brain, causing dopamine levels to drop. The disease causes an inability to move, along with tremor, freezing and many other debilitating symptoms over time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, Louisiana ranks in the top percentage of Parkinson’s disease mortality in the U.S. In fact, in 2020 Louisiana ranked in the top three, with 12.1 deaths per 100,000.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport neurosurgeon Dr. Jamie Toms says the cause of Parkinson’s is not known. But there are several factors that could contribute to Louisiana’s high numbers, including family history and environmental issues.
“Is it the familial cause in that we have people that live here who get it a lot, and so that trickles down? Is it environmental factors with all of the agriculture and all the things people are exposed to? You know, I don’t know if we know a real reason for that,” Toms said. “There’s a lot of health disparity in Louisiana. So, I do think that plays a little bit into it.”
Researchers believe certain pesticides and industrial chemicals can be a contributing factor, along with untreated well water.
