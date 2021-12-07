SHREVEPORT, La. -- LSU Health Shreveport hosted a Bring STEM to Life Day Tuesday with students from Huntington High School who were brought to campus to learn about careers in the LSU schools of medicine, graduate studies and allied professions.
The event is a partnership between LSU’s Center for Cardiovascular Sciences and the American Heart Association. It allowed students to move in rotations with the different STEM professions to do activities learned in each of the schools, like CPR, and practiced using devices such as a defibrillator and stethoscope.
This is a first-time event for LSU Health Shreveport, but hopefully not the last. For the students, it was an opportunity to bring to life what they’ve only seen on TV.
“This is our inaugural event. So we're hoping to continue this and invite other high school students in,” said Karen Stokes, assistant director of scientific excellence for the Center for Cardiovascular Diseases and Sciences. “And, hopefully, that will help them understand what we have here to offer, because we have research programs and summer programs for high school students, and undergraduate students. And these are all stepping stones towards future STEM careers.”
“When I grow up, I want to be a game designer,” said Makayla Peoples, a Huntington High student. “But I also looked into this too, since I watch a lot of Grey's Anatomy and I learned a little more about it. So it's like, kind of interesting.”
One eye-opening fact for the kids was how many different STEM careers there are. And they were able to understand that school learning prepares them for life outside the school walls. Plus, they had fun.
“Well, a regular day in class, you get to learn about regular stuff, like history and math, and stuff to get you ready for things like this, basically,” said Peoples.
“There's a lot of different STEM careers and people who are interested in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics can go into those. But a lot of them, they're really not aware of,” said Stokes. “Because of this partnership, we're kind of focused on heart health and cardiovascular health. And that's truly important because cardiovascular disease affects nearly half of all Americans.”
As the pandemic has shown, today’s economy and tomorrow’s wellbeing depend on innovations in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. By 2030, roughly half of the vacant STEM jobs are expected to be in health care.