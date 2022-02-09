SHREVEPORT, La. — Roughly 70% of African Americans have vitamin D deficiency, as compared to 25% of Caucasians. This deficiency can lead to many health problems, including diabetes, Alzheimer's, cancer, and heart disease.
LSU Health researchers have found a potential way to counter this health disparity and are conducting a study that requires community volunteers.
Another mineral, called L-cysteine, which is found in healthy foods like milk, eggs, broccoli and spinach, is also needed for the body to properly absorb the vitamin D. The study aims to prove that taking both minerals together — vitamin D and L-cysteine— by mouth will allow the body to properly use the vitamin D, and in turn, prevent disease, according to Sushil Jain, a professor of pediatrics, physiology and biology and molecular biology and a world-renowned researcher in the study of experimental diabetes mellitus.
“We know that in our families, many of them have different health problems. They have pain, they have inflammation, they have higher incidences of diabetes, hypertension,” said Jain. “And it is shown that if we improve vitamin D level, we can reduce the disease.”
But without a clinical trial, this information cannot be recommended to patients. Once the study is complete, vitamin D deficiency will be studied further.
“In this study we plan to extend to whether our discovery is also good in loading biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease, COVID 19 infections, arthritis. It is going to be a huge study,” Jain said. “And successful completion is important to reduce health disparity in our population.”
To participate, volunteers must be African American, 18-65 years old, not pregnant, and in good general health, without diabetes, heart disease, Sickle Cell disease, or epilepsy. The study will require five clinic visits where blood will be drawn.
Enrollment in the study lasts seven months. Participants will receive $50 for the first, third and fourth clinic visits, and $70 for the second and fifth.
For more information or to volunteer, call LSU Health Shreveport at 318-675-6086 or email sushi.jain@lsuhs.edu.