SHREVEPORT, La. -- A team at LSU Health Shreveport has identified a blood biomarker that could lead to the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer's is considered a devastating disease. Memory loss and a progressive decline make even simple tasks impossible as the disease progresses.
It is difficult to diagnose. And currently, there is no cure and no treatment to hold it back.
LSU Health Shreveport doctors Karen Stokes, Elizabeth Disbrow, Chris Kevil and Steve Alexander have discovered the correlation of hydrogen sulfide, a known cardiovascular blood biomarker, to Alzheimer’s. A blood biomarker is something you can measure in the blood and associate with a disease.
Hydrogen sulfide is a gas found in the body. The researchers found that harmful forms of hydrogen sulfide were increased in the plasma of Alzheimer’s patients. The more hydrogen sulfide, the worse the cognitive function.
“Now we've identified a very strong biomarker for Alzheimer's disease, that not only correlates with what's happening in the disease, but we were able to show that it can basically tell someone with dementia, and without dementia, and discriminate between the two just based on hydrogen sulfide levels,” said Stokes.
This discovery could lead to treatments for Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“So first, as an early biomarker, so maybe patients can be diagnosed quicker. And second, that it may be useful in monitoring just how fast or slow the disease is progressing. Third, and probably most important for the patient is that it may become a therapeutic target, that we can manipulate the hydrogen sulfide, and treat the disease,” Stokes said.
The groundbreaking findings have been published in “Alzheimer’s and Dementia, The Journal of the American Alzheimer’s Association.”