SHREVEPORT, La. — LSU Health Shreveport and BRF’s Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy are partnering to bring a national Alzheimer’s disease study to the area.
The IDEAS (Imaging Dementia-Evidence for Amyloid Screening) study is being conducted across the U.S. by the Alzheimer’s Association and the American College of Radiology. LSU Health Shreveport is a local site, and CMIT is handling the imaging portion of the study.
The study is for patients with mild cognitive impairment and dementia. The goal is to use a PET scan — positron emission tomography — to locate beta-amyloid plaque formation in the brain.
Beta-amyloid plaque is known to be a contributing factor to Alzheimer’s disease. Doctors use the information on where and how much plaque is found to determine treatment.
For the PET scan, a special drug called a tracer is injected into the patient. The tracer then accumulates where plaque has formed in the brain.
“Wherever the drug accumulates, it lights that area up, and not only just the lighting up, but it quantifiably lights up,” explained Dr. Pradeep Garg, the executive director of CMIT. “So, if there's a higher disease burden, there'll be a lot more light coming.”
“It can tell us whether the scan is positive with plaque or negative without plaque,” said Dr. Roger Kelley, chairman and professor of neurology at LSU Health Shreveport. “And if it's positive, then it tells us that that's probably a contributing factor to the cognitive impairment. And there are actually therapies that can remove that plaque.”
Once the doctors know how much plaque a person’s brain has, then they can use those drugs to try to stop the progression of Alzheimer’s.
The study is focusing on minority populations in underserved areas.
For more information or if you are interested in participating, call the LSU Health Shreveport Department of Neurology at 318-675-8200.