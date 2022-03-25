SHREVEPORT, La. — Today was not only a day of celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Emerging Viral Threats Lab at LSU Health in Shreveport. It was also an announcement of big things to come.
Students, administrators and researchers gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the LSU Health EVT lab, which was created two years ago. The lab is responsible for processing hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests, sequencing the genomes of those tests, and administering vaccines to more than 121,000 people. The fact that a medical school of this size has done so much in so little time is a milestone.
“We are up to about 615,000 COVID tests in the last two years, and that’s a really big number. I’m not sure any of us expected to get to,” said Dr. Jennifer Carroll, technical director/supervisor for the LSUHS EVT Lab.
“We’re the leading sequencer of SARS CoV2 within the state of Louisiana, and we’re the top submitter within the state of Louisiana to public repositories,” said Dr. Krista Queen, director of viral genomics and surveillance.
The school announced today the plans for a new building which is scheduled to open in Fall 2023. Administration and researchers credited Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy with being instrumental in securing $7 million in federal funds for the facility. The Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats will be a 165,000 square-foot state-of-the-art building that will be the new home for the EVT Lab and other research and medical training facilities.
“I’m really excited to be on the ground floor and the EVT lab, the CEVT and now this new building takes off. And I guess in the context of Shreveport and the state of Louisiana, it’s growing an area that’s a need for really the whole nation and we will be a leader within the state," said Dr. Andrew Yurochko, Center for Emerging Viral Threats executive director.
The EVT lab has sequenced and shared more than 13,000 COVID-19 genomes.
And they continue to process tests. The doctors today said the community currently has under .5% COVID-19 positivity rate. And most of the positive tests are the first Omicron variant.