SHREVEPORT, La. - A monkeypox vaccination event is happening Tuesday at Louisiana State University Shreveport. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to anyone in high-risk groups. Here is the criteria, according to LDH:
- Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner
- Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who:
- Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)
- Are experiencing homelessness
- Use IV drugs
- Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
- Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
- Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
- Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
- Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official
COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.