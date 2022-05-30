SHREVEPORT, La. — Lupus is an autoimmune disease, which means the body’s immune system attacks healthy tissue. It is a chronic disease characterized by pain and inflammation in different parts of the body.
In 2015 entertainer Selena Gomez brought more awareness to Lupus through her own experience. After a lupus diagnosis, she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of the disease. Her comeback album’s title song, “Rare,” featured a video with images of butterflies, the symbol of lupus awareness.
One classic symptom of lupus is a skin rash that worsens in the sun. On the face, it can resemble a butterfly.
“It is called a photosensitive skin rash. So, that would be on our face, it would be on the cheeks and on the nose. And if it affects that area of the face, it can look like a butterfly, and is sometimes called a butterfly rash,” said Dr. Robert Goodman, a rheumatologist with the Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic in Shreveport. “It could also, if you’re wearing a short sleeved shirt, it could affect the forearms. And in the summer, it could affect other areas that are exposed to the sun.”
While one form of lupus affects only the skin, the most common form can cause inflammation in multiple organs or organ systems, which is what happened with Gomez.
“So, lung problems, heart problems, kidney problems, blood cell problems, blood vessel problems, as well as joint and skin problems could all occur at one time or another and be an indication of lupus,” said Goodman.
While it is not curable, Lupus is treatable through medication.