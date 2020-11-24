SHREVEPORT, La-- Say “2020” and a lot of people may want to forget it. If we are talking 20-20 vision, that is something everybody wants. Now, some can get it for free.
The father and sons who make up the Lusk Eye Specialists practice started this free eye surgery project after doing a similar thing in third world countries.
This is Lusk Eye Specialists' second annual "Giving Thanks, Saving Vision" event. They say it is their way of giving back but for the patients getting the surgery, it is life changing.
Six people was offered the free cataract surgery this year.
The event started last year, addressing one of the leading causes of blindness, cataracts. It is meant to help those who may not be able to afford corrective surgery.
Patients are lightly sedated, and the procedure only takes about 15 minutes.
You only need to get cataract surgery once, for lifelong results.
For more information about "giving thanks, saving vision" you can call Lusk Eye Specialists. Their number is 318.222.5555.