SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than 700,000 patients are living with a brain tumor in the United States each year. Now, new medical technology is offering what medical experts call a game changer.
GammaTile therapy, a type of surgically targeted radiation therapy, is helping cancer patients to recover from brain tumor resection surgeries. Willis Knighton Cancer Center is the first in Louisiana to offer it.
GammaTile is a collagen tile that has a radiation source embedded in it. After a surgeon resects the tumor, the tile is placed inside the tumor bed, where it stays inside a person’s brain. It delivers radiation therapy from the moment it is inserted.
“It starts to deliver the radiation right after the resection in the operation room after the resection. So, for some tumors, they're very aggressive and they often grow pretty quickly after the resection,” said Dr. Jake Wang, a radiation oncologist with Willis Knighton’s Cancer Center. “And then we need healing time before we provide typical radiation. So, this GammaTile helps to deliver radiation right after the resection, minimizing any recovery times.”
Wang says starting internal radiation before the surgery is even finished provides more accurate radiation therapy.
“During healing time, the tumor bed often evolves and changes during those two to three weeks before we start the standard type of radiation. And then that changing tumor bed often requires challenges for radiation oncologists designing the radiation plans. There's a lot of guessing involved,” Wang explained. “And if we can deliver radiation right inside the tumor bed then, during the operation, that can really minimize all the guessing.”
It also offers the patient convenience, since no in-person radiation treatments are necessary at the hospital. There is no follow-up removal surgery necessary; once the treatment has been delivered, the GammaTile is naturally absorbed by the body.