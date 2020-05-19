The cancellation of blood drives due to schools and businesses being closed is leaving blood bank shelves barren. Blood drives are vital to Lifeshare Blood Center, they help stockpile enough supply to go through months when donations are down.
Lifeshare is making an appeal to those thousands of people willing to roll up their sleeves to help. Ben Prijatel, Senior Director of Blood Operations at LifeShare is calling on the thousands who give regularly to come in again.
"For the past two weeks we have provided more blood to the hospitals than we've been able to collect. So, every day we are dipping into those reserves that we built up early. And now we are at a point when we are really going to struggle going into the Memorial Day weekend and be able to meet those hospitals," Prijatel said.
If you donated blood at the end of March, Prijatel says you are eligible to give blood again. A person is able to donate blood about five times per year.