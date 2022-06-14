SHREVEPORT, LA. — The school shooting at Uvalde, Texas, has everyone looking for answers, trying to understand how it happened and how to prevent another tragedy.
Much has been said about mental health. One study said school shooters often struggled with anxiety and depression.
But one in four Americans struggle with depression and anxiety and are not violent. While there is not an exact profile of a school shooter, there are common denominators.
Michelle Yetman, a clinical psychologist with LSU Health Shreveport, says there are typically warning signs. If a person is planning an attack, he will tell people, post on social media, and make threats that could seem like a joke.
“So, we know that it's not like you wake up one day with this thought and carry it out. They've been plotting and planning this and have said things to people. So, there's warning signs,” Yetman said. “Therefore, it really behooves educators or other students, you know, if you see something you have to say something. Because if somebody's talking crazy, they might actually carry that out. It's not just a benign threat.”
Yetman says a study by the Department of Justice after the Columbine massacre showed most school shooters were white males, obsessed with violence and weapons. She says school shooters are often the victims of bullying who become angry and think they have nothing to lose.
“No one loves you. No one cares about you. Every day, your life is just… you’re a big zero. And then you feel like, okay, well, people are going to know my name in death,” said Yetman. “So, you're very angry, you're very hostile, you're suicidal. And you're an angry young man, who's kind of angry at the world. And you feel like nobody cares about you. And you have nothing to lose. That's a very dangerous combination.”
Yetman says teachers and parents need to pay special attention to the vulnerable kids. Identify them, reach out to them and help them. Adults and other students need to be aware of and report behaviors that could end up in a dangerous situation. And take threats seriously.