METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas will not be back before the end of the season after he sustained a setback during injury rehab for his ankle, he announced in a social media post Wednesday morning.
Thomas didn't delve into specifics regarding what happened, acknowledging that he had "another small setback which we have to address," he said as part of a two-paragraph statement.
"To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season, but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been," Thomas said.
Thomas, who has been on the physically unable to perform list since the beginning of training camp, was eligible to return to the team two weeks ago, but he had not yet returned to practice.
The 2019 offensive player of the year was on the physically unable to perform list due the ankle surgery he had in June. The original injury occurred in the the 2020 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas played off and on last season, suiting up in seven games and had 438 yards receiving on 40 catches.
"I know God doesn't make mistakes so I will continue to follow in his path, and can't wait to be back on the field in front of the best fans on the planet," Thomas said."
The receivers currently on the Saints 53-man roster are Tre’Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Kenny Stills and Ty Montgomery. Lil'Jordan Humphrey is presently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Saints also have three receivers on their practice squad: Kevin White, Easop Winston Jr., and Kawaan Baker.
The Saints reportedly made calls in an attempt to acquire Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, but could not work out an agreement.
Thomas is the second injured Saints player to announce they're out for the year. Kicker Wil Lutz made his announcement last week after he too sustained a setback while working back from his core muscle injury.