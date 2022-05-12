SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dr. Boshra Louka, an interventional cardiologist at Willis-Knighton, often takes mission trips to the Middle East and North Africa. While on a trip to Egypt, a local cardiologist friend asked for his opinion on the case of a young teen named George who had a heart condition.
And that led to a miraculous pro bono surgery that gave George his life back. George was born with a debilitating heart problem.
“He had a very rare but very serious condition and his heart had an accessory electrical tissue that was causing his heart to go at a rhythm that would become too fast,” said Louka.
George's heart would beat so fast, in fact, it could no longer pump blood. Sometimes it was as high as 220 beats per minute.
“One of those episodes was so bad that they could not slow his heart rate down and they actually shocked him like four different times,” said Dr. Sai Konduru, a cardio electrophysiologist who performed the surgery.
“It caused him to be very limited,” said Louka. “So, he stopped doing school, and he stopped going to church and he stopped doing his routine exercise and sports.”
Konduru explained the heart has an electrical wiring system which causes it to beat. But George's heart was different.
“George has basically an extra connection,” explained Konduru. “It’s basically an extra muscle fiber, which is actually a setup for causing these electrical short circuit loops.”
Doctors in Egypt did tests and found the extra connection was very close to the normal wiring the heart needs to pump blood properly. But they lacked the medical technology to take out the extra electrical tissue.
“They were afraid that they had a very high risk of causing more damage than benefit if they did the procedure,” said Louka.
“If they were to go and tackle that extra connection, or take it out, you could have some collateral damage to the normal wiring system that we need,” said Konduru.
If that happened, George would end up with a pacemaker. So, Louka brought the case to Konduru and the team at Willis-Knighton.
“And we together came up with a plan to try to bring George over,” said Louka.
It took two years, waiting through pandemic travel restrictions. But finally, George was able to fly over and get the surgery he needed.
“We use a very sophisticated 3D mapping system, which gives you that precision,” said Konduru.
And in this case, precision mattered to locate and remove the extra electrical tissue in George’s heart.
“Three millimeters. That was the separation that we had,” said Konduru.
Konduru performed an accessory pathway radiofrequency ablation.
“It took him six hours in that complicated and serious procedure to be able to get a successful result,” said Louka. “But he did.”
And everyone involved did their part for free— from administration to the doctors and nurses who participated— giving George a new life out of the kindness of their own hearts.
So, what did George have to say to the doctors who helped him?
George responded in his native tongue, translated by Louka. “In his words, it’s 1,000 thanks.”