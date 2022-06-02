SHREVEPORT, La. — The World Health Organization has recorded more than 550 cases of monkey pox in 30 countries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 19 cases in the United States.
Monkeypox is similar to smallpox. It is characterized by skin lesions that form blisters that turn a whitish color and eventually break down and scab. It is typically milder than smallpox, but can be severe in people who get a large number of lesions.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease expert with Willis Knighton says that while it is spreading, monkeypox is not expected to become a pandemic.
“It's a virus of concern. But because of the way it's spread, it is less likely to become a pandemic, because it doesn't really spread as efficiently as, for example, COVID does,” Bocchini said. “But it still is a communicable disease, so that people have to have close contact with an individual to be able to become infected.”
Initial symptoms are nonspecific and include fever, muscle aches, fatigue and sometimes mild respiratory symptoms. After about three days skin lesions begin to appear.
Bocchini says monkeypox can be spread through close proximity with infected coughs and sneezes, and through close physical proximity to the pox lesions.
“The one problem with this virus, though, is that it survives in the skin until all of the pustules are crusted over and the scabs fall off. So, somebody can be infectious for up to three or four weeks,” Bocchini explained. “And then the material, the bedding, the sheets, the clothing that the individual uses, if there are scabs there, the virus might still be able to spread from those areas for some time after the skin area has been shed.”
Bocchini says the incubation period for monkeypox is two to three weeks. So, it is possible to spread the infection before a person knows he has it.