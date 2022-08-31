SHREVEPORT, La. — Monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S, with more than 18,000 cases reported so far and 176 of those in Louisiana.
Monkeypox is spread through close contact with an infected person or from surfaces or linens they have touched. The main recognizable symptom is a rash. But typically, fatigue, fever, headaches, and sometimes respiratory symptoms appear first.
The rash usually develops a few days later. Treatment usually involves pain relief, as the rash can be very painful.
Vaccines are available but limited to high risk populations.
While it is similar to smallpox, the strain currently spreading is typically not deadly. The vast majority of those infected are men who have sex with men, but there have been some spillover infections in groups thought to be at risk for severe disease.
“And those may be in pregnant women, those under the age of 8 may be at more risk, and those who have conditions that may suppress their immune system,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner Health System's infection control and prevention medical director.
“A few pediatric cases have been reported. There’ve been a couple of pregnant women with monkeypox,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health Shreveport pediatrics professor and CEVT associate director. “So, we’re very cautious and anxious about where this outbreak will go, and concerned it will spread into the pediatric population.”
Medical experts say anyone with a new rash should see a doctor or visit an urgent care facility. The rash should be covered with Band-Aids or bandages to prevent spread of the virus.
Those infected can even spread it on their own bodies by touching the rash then touching another part of the body. An infected person remains contagious as long as the rash exists. Frequent handwashing is recommended.
