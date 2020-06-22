SHREVEPORT, La. - Brace yourselves. Mosquitoes are on our horizon as the weather warms up. It's just another thing to worry about in the summer of 2020.
Mosquito Awareness Control Week is June 21-27. We all know that mosquitoes are more than just a buzzing nuisance. Mosquitoes are responsible for the transmission of numerous viruses. There is good news from the Centers for Disease Control. The Centers remind us that mosquitoes and ticks can’t spread all types of viruses. Also, there is no data to suggest that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks”.
You know the drill. Do not give mosquitoes a biting chance. Follow these guidelines to fight the bite.
- Watch Out For Water. Mosquitoes can't resist standing water, so if there is water pooling up around the yard you can expect plenty of mosquitoes as well.
- Use Natural Repellents.
- Invest in a Mosquito Magnet or Mosquito Trap.
- Include Easy-to-Grow Mosquito-Repelling Plants in Your Yard.
- Keep Your Grass Short.