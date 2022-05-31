SHREVEPORT, La. — Lupus is an autoimmune disease characterized by pain and inflammation. It can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, lungs and other organs. One classic symptom is a rash across the nose and cheeks that resembles a butterfly, though it does not appear in all cases.
Lupus is more common in women. In fact, nearly 90% of cases are in women. It is often diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 45. Lupus is also more common in African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans.
While there is no cure, Lupus can be treated with medication.
“It is very treatable today. We have better medications if recognized early. And so, May being Lupus Awareness Month, it’s trying to bring that early recognition to the forefront of both doctors and patients so that they can be thinking about lupus,” said Dr. Robert Goodman, a rheumatologist with the Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic in Shreveport. “So, we can come along and use the newer modern medicines that we have, the better tools that we have, to control this immunologic abnormality.”
Past medications used to treat Lupus were steroids and anti-malarial drugs. While they were helpful in treatment, new medications have been developed which better target the part of the immune system that is attacking the body.
“So, we have newer new tools to treat lupus more precisely,” Goodman said. “So that we are, instead of carpet bombing the immune system with steroids, which has a lot of side effects, we're being more precise in targeting where we think some of the key areas— the key abnormalities— where the immune system is making this mistake.”
No two cases of lupus are exactly the same. Symptoms can range from fatigue, fever and joint pain, to shortness of breath and chest pain. A rash on the skin that gets worse in the sun is also a common symptom.