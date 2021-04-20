A new poll conducted by Axios-Ipsos shows Americans are easing up when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.
Around 1,000 adults were surveyed.
During the week of April 12, 2021:
- 53% of respondents say they visited with friends and family
- 48% of respondents say they went out to eat
- 61% of respondents say they are still social distancing
- 63% of respondents say they wear a mask at all times
- 13% of respondents say they rarely or never wear a mask
Health officials continue to stress the importance of remaining vigilant until more people are vaccinated.
