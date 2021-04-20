COVID-19

Nurse wearing respirator mask holding a positive blood test result for the new rapidly spreading Coronavirus, originating in Wuhan, China

A new poll conducted by Axios-Ipsos shows Americans are easing up when it comes to COVID-19 precautions. 

Around 1,000 adults were surveyed. 

During the week of April 12, 2021:

  • 53% of respondents say they visited with friends and family
  • 48% of respondents say they went out to eat
  • 61% of respondents say they are still social distancing 
  • 63% of respondents say they wear a mask at all times
  • 13% of respondents say they rarely or never wear a mask

Health officials continue to stress the importance of remaining vigilant until more people are vaccinated. 

Click here to see more results from the poll. 

