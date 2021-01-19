A new study found eating fried foods on a weekly basis increase chances of a heart attack or stroke.
The study was published in the journal Heart on January 18, 2021.
The research focused on the effects of half cup servings of fried food.
For each half cup of fried foods, the risk for heart attack and stroke by 3%, heart disease by 2% and heart failure by 12%.
Fried foods contain trans fats.
Trans fats are common because they are cheap to produce, last a long time and are tasty.
The American Heart Association recommends replacing trans fats from fried and processed foods with monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats- like olive and canola oil.
Trans fats are also found in coffee creamer, cakes, pie crusts, frozen pizza, cookies, crackers, biscuits and other processed foods.