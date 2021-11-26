SHREVEPORT, La. — Jaf Fielder was named president and CEO of Willis Knighton Health System on September 11, during a pandemic and a time of worldwide unrest. But before gaining the CEO title, Fielder was already handling a lot behind the scenes as Chief Operating Officer.
“I've been responsible for leading our incident command center, which is a committee of leaders that we put together to handle crises that arise for the Willis Knighton Health System or for the community,” Fielder said.
Fielder says that even though crisis situations are often painful, he sees a silver lining.
“Our team comes together as a family and we support each other to continue to provide the health care that our patients need,” he explained.
The board of directors started interviewing CEO candidates 4 years ago. So, when asked why they chose him, Fielder said he thinks loyalty and dedication were factors.
“I've worked at Willis Knighton for 30 years, and I think the board wanted somebody that had demonstrated a steady dedication to Willis Knighton and somebody that is supportive of its mission, which is to continuously improve the health and well being of the people in our community,” he said. “I’m a known commodity. I mean, pretty much everybody knows who I am and what I stand for.”
Much of his 30 year tenure was in human resources, including being director of the department. HR departments are typically the nerve center of any organization. And Fielder says it was there, resolving issues and helping people, that he built trust and relationships.
“I've gained the trust of a lot of people in the organization because of my working relationships with them over the years, and it's been very beneficial in my career,” he said.
The challenges of being the CEO are many.
“You have the financial pressures, you have the political pressures of the decisions that you make,” Fielder said. “But as I said earlier, staffing is the biggest challenge that we're going through right now as as an organization.”
And some challenges are worse than others.
“There are unanticipated challenges that we've been dealing with that I say are even more challenging, and that's this pandemic,” Fielder said. “I mean, who would have ever anticipated that some sick patients in China would have affected the world the way they have? And those are the types of challenges that keep me awake at night.”
But when dealing with it all, Fielder goes back to the most recent words of advice given to him by his predecessor, longtime Willis Knighton leader, Jim Elrod.
“He told me that this organization is all about people. It's all about your patients. It's all about your employees, your physicians and the community,” said Fielder. “And he said, ‘As you move through your career, if you make your decisions on what's best for the people in this area, you have been a success and Willis Knighton will be a success moving forward.’”
* This is part two of Linnea Allen’s interview with Willis Knighton CEO Jaf Fielder. Part one can be found at KTBS.com/health.