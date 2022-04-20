SHREVEPORT, La. — We’ve all heard that we should eat fruits and vegetables. But how many, what kind and why?
Let’s start with the why.
Last week, KTBS reported on metabolic acidosis, which is caused by eating too much meat, specifically processed meat, or other unhealthy foods, or drinking colas. They cause too much acid to be produced in the body, which, longterm, damages the kidneys and other organs.
Eating plants prevents that.
“To counteract that people who eat more fruits and veggies and plants, their bodies a little bit more toward the alkaline side, so you're not getting that damage,” said Lori Roy, a dietitian nutritionist with Willis-Knighton’s John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center. “So to not have -- not just kidney failure -- but about 30,40, 50 other diseases, you lower your risk if you're eating five to 10 servings of fruits and veggies a day. Very few people in Louisiana do that. So that's why we're seeing such a great increase of so many different diseases.”
Roy says those five to 10 servings of fruits and veggies a day should be about a handful. And she says you should go for variety. Plants are the only foods that have phytonutrients, which are amazing little chemical factories. Mixing them up boosts your health.
“And every plant has a different phytonutrient profile. So blueberries wonderful. But they don't have what spinach has. Spinach is wonderful, but it doesn't have what a peach has in different phytonutrients. So the more you mix up your plants, that's why you want to eat a variety. You don't want to eat five servings of corn every day, you want to mix up your fruits and vegetables,” Roy said. “And when you mix up those phytonutrients, they work synergistically together. And it's like taking medicine. It's a magic bullet, it makes your body healthy.”
Roy says eating a plant-based diet boosts the immune system, creates a healthy gut microbiome and reduces inflammation. So, an apple a day, plus several other fruits and vegetables, will most certainly keep the doctor away.