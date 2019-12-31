Shreveport, La. - Emergency room staff here in the ArkLaTex and across the country are preparing for a busy night.
Fireworks injuries are one of primary reasons people end up spending New Years Eve sitting in an emergency room rather than celebrating.
Because ER's are likely to be busy tonight. Dr. Steen Trawick, Chief Medical Officer of Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System says be careful to avoid situations that could create an emergency because ER wait times will be longer.
"Just remember that emergency departments are for true emergencies. And if it's a medication refill or something that can wait until your doctors office is open on Thursday it's probably best to do that," says Trawick.
Trawick also says if you have a child with a high fever or if someone is seriously injured it's worth the wait.