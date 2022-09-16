SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds.
That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health Shreveport are offering a free community health fair on Heart Health Day, which is Oct. 1. Health care workers will be on site to provide cholesterol and diabetes screenings. And for those deemed at risk for cardiovascular disease, free EKGs and genetic screening will be offered.
Dr. Paari Dominic, a cardiac electrophysiologist and professor at LSU Health Shreveport, says being screened for heart disease is extremely important.
“Often people who have heart attacks, one in five, do not actually feel the heart attack. They have something called a silent heart attack. They don't have chest pain, or they don't have any other symptoms,” Dominic said. “So it's important to get screened for the risk factors for heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases like cardiac arrhythmias. And therefore, we are wanting to provide that opportunity to people that cannot afford it.”
Not only will free screenings be offered, but doctors will be on hand to help people determine what steps people should take next for their heart health.
“In addition to that, we have about already about 170 volunteers have offered to give their time, and some of these are cardiologists and other physicians who are willing to look at the results and explain to the people that are coming in, to tell them exactly what they are having, what those tests show, to offer a little bit of a consultation of what their next steps should be, if they find something abnormal on the tests,” said Dominic.
The Heart Health Day Free Community Health Fair takes place Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, St. Mary Medical Place, 915 Margaret Place in Shreveport.