SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is holding a flu vaccination clinic on Saturday, Sept. 24, at its Ambulatory Care Center at 1602 Kings Highway in Shreveport. The event is from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Since flu season typically starts in October, now is the time to get your yearly flu vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older.
The clinic will be offering flu shots to those 6 months and older. They will have higher doses for those 65 and older. The clinic will also offer Flublock for people who are allergic to eggs.
Insurance will be accepted at the clinic.
Walk-ins are welcome. However, it is recommended that you make an appointment. To schedule an appointment call (318) 626-0050 or you can schedule through my.ochsner.org.