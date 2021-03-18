SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center has opened North Louisiana’s first breast milk depot. Mothers of newborns can drop off extra breast milk that will help premature babies across Louisiana. From there, it is sent to the Mother’s Milk Bank of Louisiana based at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans for testing and pasteurization. The Milk Bank distributes the milk to neonatal intensive care units (NICU) around the state, including the Level 3 NICU at St. Mary Medical Center.
A significant number of mothers with premature babies are unable to breastfeed, and donated breast milk is the next best option for these babies. The NICU at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center requires as much as 300 ounces of breast milk a week for its tiny patients. To become a donor, a mother must apply and undergo a health screening and blood test.
“The breast milk is easier to digest, and has all of the proteins and nutrients in it that our tiny babies require,” said Morgan Hayes, Nurse Supervisor of the NICU at St. Mary Medical Center.
Aside from the nutrition, antibodies contained in breast milk offer an increased resistance to infections, which is important for premature babies. Breast milk can also lower a baby’s chance of developing asthma or allergies.
“This really brings a different level of care to us,” said Chris Mangin, CEO for St. Mary Medical Center. “We’re going to deliver 2,500 babies this year, maybe 3,000 next year, and mothers are looking for something progressive like this. We want to provide it to them.”
Any mother who is interested in donating should call the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana at (504) 703-6455 or email them at mothersmilkbank@ochsner.org. The Milk Bank covers the costs of all health screenings.