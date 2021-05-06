COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. When that happens, it is vitally important that the person receives treatment within hours before brain tissue dies.
But a recent study out of Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center could lead to a medical breakthrough in stroke treatment. Researchers are using ordinary skin cells loaded with specific DNA.
When delivered to the brain, the skin cells are re-trained to become blood vessel cells. This grows new, healthy tissue and restores normal blood flow to the brain, even days after a stroke.
“What we’ve found is we can use nanotechnology to genetically precondition cells, sort of giving them signals or information so they can basically learn how to behave like a different cell type,” said Daniel Gallego-Perez, Ph.D., from Ohio State College of Medicine.
Researchers administered the treatment to mice, seven days after a stroke. Within two weeks the mice regained 90% of their motor function, and MRI scans showed reversal of brain damage.
“This is a proof of concept in a biological system in a relevant model of preclinical stroke that demonstrates the potential that you can have a stroke, and then in a delayed fashion you can receive this treatment, and you can have an improvement in your outcome, said Dr. Shahid Nimjee from Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “This has implications possibly in Alzheimer’s disease. I can see this working in degenerative and inflammatory diseases in the brain like autoimmune diseases. The potential of this technology is limitless.”
The study was published in the journal “Science Advances.”