SHREVEPORT, La. - As tributes continue to pour in following the death of Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John this week, breast cancer awareness is being raised.
Over the last three decades, Newton-John was treated for several bouts of cancer - starting with her first diagnosis of breast cancer in 1992.
KTBS 3 reached out to CHRISTUS Health and spoke with Dr. Deepika Ralla about the importance of noticing those early warning signs and early screening.
Dr. Ralla says early detection is important for all cancers, including breast cancer.
While most breast cancer occurs in women, it may also occur in men.