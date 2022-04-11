SHREVEPORT, La. — April is National Donate Life Month, which brings awareness to organ donation.
In the last 40 years, organ transplants have become more commonplace. In 2021, more than 40,000 transplants were performed in the U.S. That number continues to grow, with more than 106,000 people currently on the transplant waiting list.
Lori Roy, a registered dietitian nutritionist, says the number of patients needing kidney transplants locally has skyrocketed.
“In 42 years, I have seen Shreveport go from one dialysis center to 14 in my career. That is horrifying,” she said. “I have been at the John C. McDonald Transplant Center for 11 years and in that 11 years I’ve seen younger and younger patients, some of them in their 20s on dialysis and needing a kidney transplant. It’s just heartbreaking.”
Roy says most kidney transplant cases are patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure or diabetes. Both lead to kidney failure. But Roy goes a step further and does a diet history with patients.
“And I ask them three major questions, one being how many fruits and vegetables they eat in a day. Another is their history of soda intake, especially those with high phosphoric acid, that’s your Coke, Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and the high acid one, which is Mountain Dew,” said Roy. “And the third question is their meat intake. Did they eat a lot of meat, and did they eat a lot of processed meat.”
Roy says many transplant patients eat few fruits and vegetables, and have a high intake of sodas and processed meat. She says those types of unhealthy diets are very hard on the kidneys and other organs, and can often be linked to many other diseases.
In the coming days, KTBS will dive further into nutrition and how nearly every illness can be traced back to eating the wrong things over a long period of time.