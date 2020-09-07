Focusing on our mental health has never been more important, but doing that during a global pandemic may not be easy for a lot of folks and that includes many of our veterans.
September is "Suicide Prevention Month" and some new initiatives are about to begin to help.
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center wants to remind veterans and their loved ones about their "Be There Campaign" and that small actions can make a big difference to veterans experiencing difficult times.
During the month of September the VA will focus on specific ways to help.
"We were reminded that it's hurricane season, with not one but two hurricanes. It's really taking a toll on us, energy and emotional wise," said Richard Crockett, Medical Center Director at Overton Brooks VA Hospital.
The new crisis line is available now, so if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, give it a call at 1-800-273-8255.
"We have to go back to the basics like focusing on self-care and caring for each other," added Crockett.
For more information on ways for Veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being, or to ask questions, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov or locally call 318-990-5051.