SHREVEPORT, La - Tuesday the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center received their first delivery of the Moderna vaccine. This delivery brought in 120 vials of the vaccine. Each vial has enough for 10 doses for a total of 1,200 vaccines available.
They are starting with front line workers who want the shot, then to other hospital staff and eventually they will vaccinate the veterans. KTBS spoke with the first worker vaccinated Tuesday, and a veteran looking forward to it.
“Kind of scared, but I’m ready for, I’m ready for it,” said Stevens Robinson.
62-year-old Navy veteran Stevens Robinson, of Shreveport, said he is getting the vaccine, when it's his turn.
He is a patient at the VA Medical Center in Shreveport. Dr.
“We're very excited just to be able to vaccinate our colleagues, vaccinate our veterans,” said Wooster. “It's just nice to be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel at the end of this pandemic.”
After a 15-minute wait to allow it to cool to room temperature, Dr. Alan Sorkey, a veteran, was the first to get the Moderna vaccine among four others on camera Tuesday. The shots were over within seconds. Dr. Sorkey told KTBS how he felt.
“I was happy to be first,” said Dr. Sorkey. “Relieved that some anxiety was able to be released because of the injection. So now in a few weeks, or maybe days, my immunity begins.”
They were set to do about 40 vaccinations Tuesday, but going forward they plan to do 100 per day.
After staff gets their vaccines, then it goes to the veterans that are prioritized as well.
“Veterans who have health conditions, based on their age as well as other factors, including if they are an essential worker,” said Wooster.
“I'm just happy, that’s all I can say, cause I’ve been scared you know,” said Robinson. “Don't know when it gonna come, how long or when your gonna catch it, if you catch it. At least now we know, we got something to fight it with.”
They say they hope to vaccinate any veteran who wants it. At the VA hospital in Shreveport, they serve over 40,000 in the ArkLaTex.
Dr. Wooster also noted they got the Moderna vaccine because it is stable at a more manageable temperature, and it does not have to be stored as cold as the Pfizer. Wooster said they do not have the capability to store the Pfizer vaccine.