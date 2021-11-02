SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths.
According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, pancreatic cancer has increased since 2000, with a significant increase in women 15 to 35 years old.
It is one of deadliest cancers. The 5-year survival rate is only 10 percent.
Dr. Christopher Snead with Christus Shreveport Bossier Health Center said it is especially dangerous because it is often not caught early.
“A lot of times with pancreatic cancer, it’s already at an advanced stage by the time it comes to the patient’s attention or the doctor’s attention,” he said.
Symptoms are often the same as those associated with liver damage.
"So, signs would be loss of appetite, weight loss, darkening of the urine, dulling of the eyes, abdominal pain, back pain, problems digesting foods, having greasy stools or changes in bowel habits. So, a lot of things that are pretty common, that may be associated with a number of other conditions," said Snead.
A healthy diet and refraining from smoking and alcohol can help to prevent pancreatic cancer. Treatment can include surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.