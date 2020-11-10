SHREVEPORT, La. -- Beloved television game show host Alex Trabek died Sunday of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer less than two years ago.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Civil Rights icon John Lewis also died of the deadly disease this year.
So what is pancreatic cancer and what makes it so deadly?
Dr. Christopher Snead of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health says most pancreatic cancer comes from the part of the pancreas that secretes digestive enzymes.
“Most people know the pancreas produces insulin. That’s the endocrine function of the pancreas. But it also produces digestive juices, which is the exocrine pancreas that allows you to absorb fats and other substances that allow the adequate absorption of nutrients,” he said. “So that’s where most of the pancreatic cancer comes from, is the exocrine pancreas. It’s the ducts that drain the digestive juices into the small intestine.”
Snead says the reason pancreatic cancer is so deadly is because by the time it is diagnosed, it is usually already in the late stages.
“Usually the reason the outcome is so poor with pancreatic cancer is because it's just not caught at an early stage. It's usually stage three or stage four, which means that it's hit the lymph nodes or invaded surrounding organs, which are tightly packed around the pancreas, or may spread to distant organs,” he said.
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and KTBS will provide more information on the disease, the risk factors and treatments throughout the month.