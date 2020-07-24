Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND SOUTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 715 PM CDT... AT 644 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 8 MILES SOUTH OF BOSSIER CITY, MOVING WEST AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, KEITHVILLE, TAYLORTOWN, ROBSON, CROSS LAKE, FORBING, SLIGO AND BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&