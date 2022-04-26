SHREVEPORT, La. — Parkinson’s disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s. Close to 10 million people have Parkinson’s worldwide, with about 1 million of those being in the U.S.
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is characterized by a lack of dopamine being produced in the brain. Dopamine is responsible for the initiation of movement. So, PD causes an inability to begin a movement like, for example, to take a step or pick up an object.
PD patients typically go through five stages as the disease progresses.
In stage one, symptoms are mild and usually do not affect daily activities. Tremor occurs only on one side of the body. Changes in posture, walking and facial expressions begin.
Stage two is marked by worsening symptoms. Tremor and other movement symptoms happen on both sides of the body. Daily tasks become more difficult.
In stage three, a loss of balance occurs and movements are slower. Falls could occur. Daily activities become increasingly difficult.
In stage four, symptoms are severe. Movement likely requires a walker or other device, and the patient needs assistance with daily activities.
Stage five is the most advanced and debilitating. It is likely impossible to stand or walk, and constant care is required. Dementia symptoms can also occur, including hallucinations or delusions.
“So, there's a spectrum of patients that start with very mild, benign symptoms that usually can be either ignored or controlled with some medicine, to later on, it becomes very difficult,” said Dr. Jamie Toms, a neurosurgeon with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. “Patients in later Parkinson's disease end up having to take multiple medicines to control their symptoms.”
Toms says there are medications that help to increase dopamine levels in the brain or slow its breakdown. But a surgical procedure, called deep brain stimulation, is also helping patients with Parkinson’s disease.
