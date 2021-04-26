SHREVEPORT, La. -- April is the month to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease, a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement.
Parkinson's symptoms develop when nerve cell damage in the brain causes dopamine levels to drop. It is a neurodegenerative disorder, which means it gets worse over time.
Dr. Richard Zweig, a neurologist at LSU Health Shreveport, said Parkinson’s appears to be caused by a combination of genetics and environmental factors. Certain pesticides and industrial chemicals can be a contributing factor, as can untreated well water.
Body tremors, usually more predominant on one side of the body, are among the symptoms associated with Parkinson’s.
“You also have a slowness and stiffness. We have medical terms for those – bradykinesia and rigidity,” said Zweig. “In tapping their fingers, for a person with Parkinson’s, it’ll be slower, and it will decrement initially. They may be able to do it, but then pause. It’s decreased amplitude. The person’s handwriting will change. It’ll get smaller. It’ll get slower.”
In advanced stages, a person with Parkinson’s can also have issues with memory and problem solving.
At this time, there is no cure for Parkinson’s. But it can be treated with medication to replace dopamine in the brain and to ease symptoms. Eating a healthy diet is important to avoid other issues like stroke, diabetes and hypertension, as is exercise.
“Exercise is very, very important, it really helps the disease. It may even slow the progression. Whether it’s slowing the pathology, the cell loss, is not clear, but they compensate for the disease better,” said Zweig. “If they exercise, it makes a big difference.”
Zweig said driving is a good mental and physical exercise for Parkinson’s, as long as it is safe for the patient to do so. He also said taking medications on time without fluctuation so they do not wear off can make a huge difference.
And pushing aside vanity and using a cane or walker when it becomes necessary to get around is essential, because injuring oneself with a fall will only make things worse