TEXARKANA, Texas -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu shots, and experts say it is even more important this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to decrease respiratory illness and hospitalizations.
But what about your kids? Medical experts say kids over 6 months old should get a flu shot. Pediatrician Zach King of Collom and Carney Clinic in Texarkana says the flu can cause severe complications in young children.
“There are complications from flu beyond what people typically think of – fever, cold symptoms. Some kids can get complications such as pneumonia, severe respiratory issues; it can really put them in the hospital and put them at risk,” he said.
King added that it is unknown how the flu and COVID-19 together would affect patients.
“COVID has been tricky. We haven’t figured out everything with COVID. There’ve been complications with COVID we haven’t expected. So we’re really not sure what’s going to happen this year when we start to see flu and COVID together,” he said.
But the combination of the two viruses could be dangerous for kids.
“So far, we haven’t seen many complications in our pediatric populations with COVID. But I’m not quite sure what I’m going to see if kids have flu and COVID at the same time," King said. "That could potentially very dangerous for children.”
Collum and Carney Clinic is offering pediatric flu vaccine clinics Saturday and Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required by calling (903)614-3002.