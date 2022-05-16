SHREVEPORT, La. — The pandemic toilet paper shortage seemed important at the time. But new parents trying to feed their babies are now facing a much bigger problem of having trouble finding food for their newborns.
Due to a combination of contamination at a formula plant earlier in the year and supply chain issues, baby formula is now scarce. And there is no other alternative to adequately nourish babies.
“Formula is the primary nutritional resource for babies. There just is not an alternative if the mother is not breastfeeding,” said Dr. Wanda Thomas, a pediatrician and associate professor at LSU Health Shreveport. “It's everything that the baby needs. We don't recommend supplemental water for our new babies because formula has everything that they need to stay hydrated, as well as to meet all their nutritional requirements for the day. So, there's not going to be a long period of time that a baby can go without formula.”
Thomas says thinking outside the box is not a good idea. Diluting formula, making your own formula, or feeding a baby cow’s milk can all cause issues that require emergency medical care. And getting formula from other countries is dangerous because it is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
A possible option, says Thomas, is to look at smaller stores, rather than large retail chains.
"Make sure you check the expiration date, but they oftentimes will have formula on the shelf when you can't find it at your larger retailers,” Thomas said. “Some people have been very lucky to use co-ops or formula distribution sites online, as long as it's a site that is approved and has approved formula. A lot of moms in their mom groups will have extra formula that they can borrow, until someone else finds it on the shelf.”
For new mothers or those who are about to be mothers, Thomas highly encourages breast feeding, if possible. She also says parents should stay vigilant and reach out to your healthcare professional if you are in a desperate situation and need help.