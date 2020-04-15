According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. While the social distancing requirements associated with COVID-19 are helping us to stay physically safe, the secondary consequences of economic stress, social isolation and decreased access to community support could prove to be the perfect storm for people vulnerable to thoughts of self-harm.
And according to Janet Miller, the executive director of the Louisiana Association of Compulsive Gambling, which operates the Northwest Louisiana Suicide Prevention Helpline, Louisiana has seen a major increase in the number of people suffering from suicidal thoughts.
“Louisiana is showing an uptick of over 111% of people calling and struggling anxious with this,” Miller said. “And it isn’t people who have had a previous history.”
The highest number of calls have predictable come from Orleans parish. But just under that in the number two spot is Caddo.
“We need to pay attention to the bottom of the state and the top of the state,” Miller said. “It’s struggling with suicidal thoughts and some plans.”
So, what are the signs? How do we know whether it’s time to intervene, and what do we do?
The most common sign is a feeling of hopelessness… having little expectation that things will ever improve.
- Excessive sadness or mood swings
- Problems sleeping
- Withdrawal from any social interaction, even online or on the phone
- A sudden calmness without obvious outside influence like religion or improvement in health. This could mean the person has decided to end his or her life.
- Giving things away or making other preparations to put their affairs in order
- Reckless behavior
- Talking about suicide, even in a joking manner
Any or all of these could be a sign that your friend or loved one could be considering suicide.
If you believe someone is suicidal, Miller says the best thing to do is to ask them directly if they have thoughts of hurting themselves.
“Do not be concerned that you would encourage suicidal thinking or encourage suicide. You won’t,” said Miller. “It actually removes the stigma, removes the fear and concern and says to that person who is suicidal that the person understands, and that it’s okay, we can talk about it.”
Suicide is a sensitive subject. But if we can do something to prevent our loved ones from hurting themselves or taking their own lives, it is our responsibility to take action and give them hope.
If you are contemplating suicide, or you believe someone you love may be, please reach out to the Northwest Louisiana Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-877-994-2275, or the National Prevention Hotline, at 1-800-273-8255; that’s 1-800-273- TALK. You can also find more information online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org and on www.CDC.gov.