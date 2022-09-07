SHREVEPORT, La. — September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms worsen over time, causing a disruption of normal life. Alzheimer’s accounts for 60-80% of all dementia cases.
While there is often a genetic component, lifestyle factors can increase the risk for Alzheimer’s.
“People that smoke are going to affect their brain circulation, and it's probably going to contribute to that. People that don't eat a healthy diet, it's going to contribute to that," said Dr. Roger Kelley, LSU Health Shreveport professor and neurology chairman. “People that have poorly controlled blood pressure that don't take their medicines regularly, don't monitor their blood pressure, it's going to contribute to that. Poorly controlled diabetes, poorly controlled lipids, such as cholesterol, can all contribute to that.”
Diagnosing Alzheimer’s is typically first a diagnosis of exclusion. Scans and blood tests are performed to rule out other potential dementia causes like tumors, stroke, vitamin deficiencies or thyroid issues.
An MRI can point to a likelihood of Alzheimer’s. But now, doctors are using PET scans to see the actual disease triggers inside the brain.
“We now have stronger imaging with PET scan, where we can actually image the plaques of Alzheimer's Disease and image the tangles of Alzheimer's Disease as the patient's just lying there,” Kelley said. “So, we have that capacity to say yes, this person is beta amyloid plaque positive, or beta amyloid plaque negative. And that's part of one of the studies that we're doing right now with PET, is to see if they're positive or negative, and whether they might be responsive to some of the newer medications that are becoming available.”
For more information on Alzheimer’s Disease, visit www.alz.org.