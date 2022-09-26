Younger children could soon be eligible to receive an updated Covid-19 booster shot.
Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said they completed their submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their updated Covid-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11. Moderna on Friday said it had requested FDA authorization for its updated booster for adolescents ages 12 to 17 and for children ages 6 to 11.
Like the boosters that became available for older people earlier this month, these bivalent boosters target the original coronavirus strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
Pfizer's updated booster is currently authorized for use in people 12 and older and Moderna's is authorized for adults age 18 and older.
Pfizer said on Monday it has initiated a Phase 1/2/3 study of the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine in people ages 6 month to 11-year-olds has also been initiated.
Moderna tweeted that its authorization application for an updated booster for children ages 6 months through 5 years is expected later this year.
Currently, people too young to receive an updated booster can still be boosted with earlier versions of the Covid-19 vaccines.
