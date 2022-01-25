SHREVEPORT, La. — The opioid epidemic has been a major problem in our country, even before the pandemic hit. In recent years, death rates from these drugs have climbed to more than 40,000 per year. That is around 115 deaths per day.
Opioid addiction has steadily climbed in the past two years. From 2020-2021 in Louisiana alone, opioid overdoses skyrocketed by 116%.
Opioids are drugs prescribed for pain. Back pain is a common ailment treated with opioid medication. But what if there was a pain intervention that could prevent the need for opioids in the first place?
Both the Obama and Trump administrations consulted with the American Physical Therapy Association to try to find ways to prevent addiction through pain management. So, the APTA, along with United Health and Boston University, studied the use of physical therapy on the front end of back pain. They found that PT did indeed reduce the exposure to narcotics to control pain.
Sharon Dunn, dean of the School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Shreveport and the outgoing president of APTA, was part of that study.
“It was most effective if the physical therapist was able to intervene in the first two weeks of pain,” said Dunn. “So, there's a lot we can do in the early part of an episode of back pain, to get people moving but moving properly. Respect the pain, work around the pain, and then some very specific key exercises to resolve whatever the issue is that’s causing the pain.”
Dunn said it takes a team approach involving doctors, pharmacists, psychologists and physical therapists to help a person get over an addiction. Preventing exposure to the drugs in the beginning through physical therapy saved money for the patient and the insurance companies.
“We found that we saved that insurance company a load of money on the expenditures on back pain, because we reduced imaging and surgery, as well,” Dunn said. “So, UnitedHealth changed their benefit design to try to drive people with back pain and an early episode of back pain to conservative care first.”
Sometimes the best intervention is prevention. And physical therapy may just be the key to preventing prescription opioid addiction.