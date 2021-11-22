SHREVEPORT, La. — During the coronavirus pandemic, much attention has been given to vaccines. Medical experts continue to point to the COVID-19 vaccines as the best way to fight the virus. And doctors have long hailed vaccines as essential in ridding the world of deadly diseases.
One such disease that has been nearly completely eradicated due to vaccines is polio, or poliomyelitis, caused by the poliovirus.
Before the introduction of a polio vaccine in 1955, around 600,000 children worldwide became paralyzed each year from the disease. In the U.S., it paralyzed 35,000 people per year. Polio was one of the most feared diseases in the country.
A device called an iron lung was the treatment for those whose diaphragm, or breathing muscle, was not able to expand the chest cavity. The iron lung creates negative pressure, like a vacuum, to passively expand the lungs so air could enter through the mouth.
The Rotary Club, which has recently had an iron lung on display in Shreveport, has played a large role in ridding the world of polio.
“Rotary International is the world leader in the eradication of polio. Our Rotarians travel to third world countries vaccinating kids. We also match with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. They give $2 for every dollar that Rotarians contribute,” said Lawrence Calhoun, president of the Rotary Club of Shreveport. “So, every dollar Rotarians contribute equals $3 that goes strictly to polio.”
Rotary International has given more than $2 billion to fight polio over the past 30 years.
Two strains have already been eradicated. And only two countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan— still have circulating poliovirus.